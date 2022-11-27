Waltair division charts out fresh strategies to raise revenue

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division is exploring newer routes and charting out viable strategies to add to the revenue generation and boost tourism. With Waltair being one of the highest revenue earning divisions of the Indian Railways, it is considering fresh action plans to gain the top place in revenue generation in the days to come. To realise the goal, Vistadome coach service has been introduced by the division along the KR line passing via Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Kirandul route.

Apparently, there is a huge demand for Vistadome coaches that ply to Araku Valley. Endowed with similar scenic locales along the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Kirandul route, the Waltair Division intends to draw a large number of tourists to this region as the Vistadome coach plies through Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the proposal to promote tourism along the route was broached by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy with concerned authorities.

While making a press trip with select media personnel along with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Tourism officials to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul and Lakshmipur in Odisha, the DRM mentions that it's the first time in the past two decades that such a trip was organised. The idea, the DRM says, is to develop tourism and give an overview of a host of development projects taken up by the railways across the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Sharing details with The Hans India, the DRM says, "Despite the picturesque locales, the KR line region is often less-explored. Since the area has a huge tourism potential, our efforts have been intensified to tap the same as it will be a win-win situation for the EcoR and tourism sector. With the rise in the tourist in-flow along the region, it will help in increasing revenue generation to a large extent."

The travel route that passes via 36 tunnels along the 167-km stretch and 180 curves in typical terrain is sure to enchant the tourists. Also, the region can be developed as the sought-after destination to promote temple tourism as many frequent the famous Majhighariani temple in Rayagada. A majority of tourists who visit Visakhapatnam ensure that Araku, Paderu and Lammasingi form a part of their itinerary. In a similar fashion, those frequenting the temple in Rayagada, can also explore the scenic stretches of Kirandul by travelling in a well-maintained Vistadome coach.