Waltair Division holds surprise ticket checking drive

Visakhapatnam: The ticket checking team of the Waltair Division achieved remarkable success onboard train no. 15629 during its journey from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam Road.

By securing a special one-minute operational stoppage at Srikakulam Road station, the team conducted an intensive ticket checking drive, resulting in the realization of Rs.2,42,000 from 312 ticketless and irregular passengers.

This swift and effective action was completed within a span of two hours, demonstrating exceptional coordination, vigilance, and commitment of the ticket checking staff.

The division commends the proactive approach and dedication of the ticket checking team in effective crowd management, restricting the ticketless travel and ensuring compliance among passengers.