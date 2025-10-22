Waltair division pays special focus on crowd management

Visakhapatnam: Owing to the festival season, including Diwali and Chhath puja, railway stations and trains are experiencing a significant increase in footfall.

To address the challenges posed by the surge of passengers, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has implemented a series of special crowd management measures at all major railway stations.

The initiative was taken up under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra.

Additional ticket counters and automatic ticket vending machines have been set up along with enquiry counters to assist passengers.

Digital mode of payments, QR scanners have been promoted for hassle-free ticketing. Catering services and drinking water facilities have been made available to ensure convenience for passengers. Special trains are being operated and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches.

With updated information displayed prominently on boards across the station, frequent train enquiry and announcement systems are in place. Special teams comprising RPF and commercial department have been deployed for effective monitoring of trains onboard.

Also, intensive cleanliness drives are being organised over the division to facilitate hygienic environment to the passengers.

Keeping the anticipated rush in view, passengers are requested to adopt safe journey practices, avoid foot-board travel, pulling alarm chains to stop trains without reason, boarding compartments designated for ladies, Divyangjan etc.

People are requested to cooperate with railway administration efforts for effective crowd management which will help the authorities to serve better, especially during the busy season.