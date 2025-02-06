Waltair Division retained in SCoR, gets renamed

Visakhapatnam : It is quite apparent that the NDA government at the Centre is responding positively towards the TDP-led coalition government in the State.

The Union government is catering to the aspirations of people of Andhra Pradesh, meeting their years’ long appeals one after the other.

Days back, the Centre announced a special revival package to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the tune of Rs 11,440 crore. And before the celebration mode got subsided, the Centre made another major announcement that the much-anticipated Waltair Division will be retained in the South Coast Railway (SCoR), however, it is being renamed as Visakhapatnam Division.

In 2019, the new South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters was announced. But its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam last month.

Apparently, it took six years to get clarity on the inclusion of Waltair Division in the new railway zone.

The people of North Andhra have always been demanding to continue the new railway zone without slicing off Waltair Division from it.

With the release of an official announcement from the Railway Board on Wednesday, people from across North Andhra welcomed it with open arms.

For quite a while, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat has been holding talks with the Railway Minister and other Union Ministers to retain the Waltair Division in the SCoR. Following the official announcement, the MP said, “The long-standing aspiration of North Andhra people is met, marking another significant step of the NDA government in the State.”

Further, the MP stated that this reorganisation will strengthen Visakhapatnam’s railway infrastructure, enhance connectivity and ensure better passenger and freight transport services. “With the formation of the Visakhapatnam Division, railway infrastructure in the region is set to undergo rapid development. The city will receive increased Central support for new railway projects, modern facilities and expanded train services. This move will position Visakhapatnam as the central hub of the SCoR, paving the way for faster project implementation, railway modernisation and an improved travel experience,” the MP informed.

One part of Waltair division, comprising approximately of the sections between stations Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Kuneru Vizianagaram, Naupada Jn, Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Jn. Salur, Simhachalam, North Duvvada bypass, Vadlapudi, Duvvada and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Jaggayapalem (around 410-km) will be retained as Waltair division under the new South Coast Railway.

The GO further said that it would be renamed as Visakhapatnam Division.

The other part of Waltair division, comprising the sections between stations Kottavalasa-Bacheli/Kirandul, Kuneru-Theruvali Jn. Singapur Rd. Koraput Jn and Paralakhemundi -Gunpur (around 680-km), will be converted into a new division with headquarters at Rayagada under East Coast Railway.

Meanwhile, CPI leaders demanded that the revenue-generating Kottavalasa-Kirandul line should be made part of the new Visakhapatnam Division.