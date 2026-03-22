Waltair steps up summer-friendly measures for effective crowd mgmt

Visakhapatnam: In view of the rising temperatures, past experience and anticipated increase in passenger footfall during summer season, Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has undertaken a series of proactive and passenger-friendly measures to ensure comfort, safety and smooth operations across all major stations under its jurisdiction.

At a meeting convened by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra, he directed the concerned officials to implement necessary measures to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers during the summer months.

In order to ensure availability of adequate packaged drinking water and potable water at all major stations, special arrangements have been made and water booths will be regularly inspected by officials to ensure proper functionality and uninterrupted supply.

Provision of free drinking water facilities at platforms in major stations such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Rayagada, Korapu and Jagdalpur is focused on. Civil Defence personnel and Scouts and Guides will be deployed for the distribution of safe drinking water. The division will also collaborate with NGOs for voluntary distribution of water.

Continuous availability of running water in station toilets and waiting halls along with timely announcements of train arrivals and departures, proper queue management systems and designated holding areas have been arranged to streamline boarding and alighting during peakhours.

Special focus is being given to crowd movement on Foot Over Bridges and in concourse areas to ensure smooth and safe transit for passengers.

To assess preparedness and inter-departmental coordination, a mock drill was conducted on Saturday at Visakhapatnam station. Personnel from RPF, GRP, civil defence, commercial, operating, electrical, civil engineering, mechanical, medical, and other departments participated in the exercise.

The officials mentioned that Waltair Division of East Coast Railway remains committed to providing a safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel experience during summer season. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the railway staff and adhere to guidelines for their own safety and convenience.