Ward secretariat secretary suspended

Guntur: Municipal Commissioner K Mayur Ashok on Thursday ordered the suspension of Ward Secretariat secretary A Pawan Kumar of Ward No. 192 for allegedly being involved in corruption and misappropriation of public funds. He also directed officials to register a police case against the employee. According to officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, the secretary allegedly misused money collected from citizens towards property tax and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) charges. During the inquiry, it was found that he issued fake receipts showing lesser amounts while misappropriating the remaining money, thereby cheating both the government and the public. Taking serious note of the incident, the Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against any staff member found involved in corrupt practices.

He also advised citizens not to hand over cash directly to staff members. Instead, the public should make payments only at the official cash counters of the corporation or through the official website of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration at cdma.ap.gov.in, and ensure that proper receipts are obtained for all transactions.