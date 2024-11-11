Water facility deprived for tail-end lands in 3 mandals

Srikakulam: Farmers in Rajam, G Sigadam and Ponduru mandals have lost their hopes on kharif crop this year as water from Madduvalasa reservoir has not reached these mandals.

These three mandals are situated at tail-end location of the Madduvalasa reservoir. Due to improper maintenance of main canals, minor and sub-minor canals water did not reach several villages in these three mandals.

Farmers of Anthakapalli, Saradhi, Pogiri, Laxmipeta, Gudem, Bapirajupeta, Nagulavalasa, Vandranki, Devaravalasa, Mettavalasa, Nallipeta, Dhavalapeta, Palakhandhyam and other villages in Rajam, Ponduru and G Sigadam mandals have lost hopes on kharif season for paddy and other crops.

Maintenance of the main canals, minor and sub-minor canals situated in these mandals has been totally neglected. Silt was not removed, weeds not cleared and bunds were not strengthened at these canals.

As a result, irrigation facilities were deprived for the farm fields in the three mandals.