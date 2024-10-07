Water for every acre in Sagar ayacut

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced plans to ensure water supply to every acre in the Nagarjuna Sagar Ayacut region.

He inspected the Addanki branch canal on Sunday and interacted with the officials and locals. He instructed urgent repairs to the canal including immediate jungle clearance along the canal, repairs to shutters and installation of new ones wherever necessary, and cleaning of silt and debris to prevent water wastage.

He said that the works of the Bhavanasi reservoir will commence soon, after re-estimating costs. He said that the 35-km long canal serves about 1.80 lakh acres, and informed that they have plans to extend the water supply to the Parchur region, by increasing the flow to 1,200 cusecs. He explained that the land acquisition for one reservoir of the Kolusupadu project is complete, while the canal works for the second reservoir are finished. He promised to resolve the issues related to pending land acquisition and rehabilitation.

He said that the Kolusupadu Reservoir will be filled within a year after compensating displaced residents. Regarding the Gundlakamma project, he said that 10 new gates were installed to replace those damaged during the previous administration. He informed them that they would add two more gates soon and fill the reservoir to full capacity to irrigate 90,000 acres.

Minister expressed his government’s commitment to rectifying past negligence and ensuring efficient water management for the benefit of farmers in the region.