Water released for Kharif from Cotton Barrage

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): For the welfare of the farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken many decisions during the last four years of his tenure and stood by farmers’ side, stated BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha.

Both the Ministers released irrigation water to eastern, western and central delta areas at Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on Thursday. On this occasion, Ministers and district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha performed puja to River Godavari.

Minister Venugopala Krishna said the release of water on June 1 last year made it possible to save farmers’ crops from natural calamities. That is why water has been released earlier this year too. He said that out of the 8,000 cusecs of water available in Godavari, 2,000 cusecs have been released to the east, west and central deltas today.

The Minister said that during the last four years, a sum of Rs 30,600 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bharosa. He claimed that since Jagan came to power, all the reservoirs are filled with water and the State is green. There was a famine during the previous TD regime, and now there is prosperity under the rule of YSRCP, he added.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha stated that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned agriculture into a festival. She said that due to the early release of water, farmers have been able to sow seeds on time.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that in the context of the release of Godavari water, coordination committees comprising officials of the irrigation, revenue and agriculture departments have been appointed. She said that they have prepared an operation for the release of water in regions so that sowing can be done on time in Kharif.

MLAs Jakkampudi Raja and Talari Venkata Rao, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, Irrigation CE R Satish Kumar, SE G Srinivasa Rao, District Agricultural Advisory Council Chairman Burugpalli Subbarao and others were present on the occasion.