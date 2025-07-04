Water released through Tadipudi LIS

Rajamahendravaram: StateWater Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Thursday released irrigation water from Pump No 1 of the Tadipudi Lift Irrigation Scheme after offering special worship to the River Godavari at Tadipudi village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the scheme will benefit 130 villages in 14 mandals across East Godavari and Eluru districts. He said that irrigation water will be supplied to 1.38 lakh acres in the first phase and 68,600 acres in the second phase.

The project uses eight pumps to lift water from the Godavari River and release it into the Tadipudi canal. The Minister also mentioned that the scheme has been proposed to supply drinking water to nearly 5.40 lakh people. A total of 139 villages in both districts are expected to benefit from improved drinking water supply. Under Package 4, irrigation water is currently being supplied through Pumps 1 to 3 under Sub-Lift 1 to 4. Partial works under Sub-Lift 5, which covers the Devarapalli mandal, have been completed and are already delivering water to the ayacut, he added.

So far, the project is supplying irrigation water to 97,433 acres in East Godavari out of its total command area of 2,06,600 acres. From 2006 to 2024, around 51.402 TMC of water has been utilised under the Tadipudi scheme, the Minister stated.

MLAs Muppidi Venkateswara Rao (Kovvur), Madipati Venkatraju (Gopalapuram), Chirri Balaraju (Polavaram), Chief Engineer Narasimha Murthy, Superintendent Engineer Sugunakara Rao, AP Irrigation Projects Chairman Alla Gopalakrishna, and Kovvur RDO Rani Susmitha also participated in the programme.