Water scarcity and price crash forcing lemon farmers to switch profession

Nellore: Water scarcity, coupled with repeated monsoon failures, has caused a drastic decline in lemon prices in the erstwhile Nellore district, threatening the livelihoods of around four lakh lemon farmers. Many small and marginal farmers, who cultivate on 2-3 acres, are abandoning lemon farming and turning to agricultural labour or switching to less water-intensive crops like floriculture.

Last January, a 72-kg bag of lemons fetched Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000, a trend that continued until June 2025. However, prices have since plummeted to Rs 1,500 – Rs 2,000 per bag (with lower grades at Rs 1,000), leaving farmers in despair. In some cases, farmers leave fruits on trees as they cannot even cover labour costs.

Lemon cultivation spans about 30,000 hectares across mandals like Podalakur, Chejerla, Rapuru, Kaluvaya, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Venkatagiri, Manubolu, Ozili, Gudur, and Balayapalli, where red and black soils suit the crop. Nellore remains unique in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for large-scale lemon production. Lemons are transported daily via trucks and trains from Gudur and Podalakur markets to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur, Chennai, and other regions.

Senior farmer Pasupuleti Munikishore from Podalakur, with 30 years of experience, described this as the worst crisis he has seen. Rising costs of saplings, pesticides, labour, and inputs—combined with poor rains—have worsened the situation. About 80% of fruits are discoloured with reduced juice, fetching very low prices. Yields have dropped sharply. He previously harvested 200 bags (72 kg each) per acre with Rs 1.6 lakh investment, but this year barely 80 bags.

Markets in Gudur and Podalakur now wear a deserted look with minimal transactions.

Lemon Market Association secretary Atla Prabhakara Reddy noted that turnover has collapsed since Vijayadashami last year. Exports have fallen from planned 30+ lorries daily to barely 10 small ones. This crisis impacts not only farmers but also three lakh associated wholesale/retail traders and labourers, highlighting the urgent need for support to sustain this vital sector.