Water scarcity stares at Kakinada 

Kakinada: People of Kakinada Smart City have been facing acute shortage of drinking water because of limited supply, less pressure and increased use of motors fitted to domestic taps.

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is supplying water only in the morning and that is for a short duration and people are not able to get adequate water even for their drinking needs.

Some households are not able to get water in view of the motor connections attached to the municipal taps.

People who don't have motor connections are deprived of the regular supply of water and they are bitterly complaining against the non-availability of water.

Another section of the people suffering due to low-pressure under which drinking water is being pumped. Particularly in the summer, people are suffering due to lack of availability of water.

The people appeal to the officials concerned to mitigate their water woes by ensuring water supply in the morning and evening for certain hours. In some areas, water supply is not available due to repairs to the pipelines.

Many people are demanding for supply of drinking water for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. Kakinada Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer PVV Satya Narayana Raju stated that water supply will be made available for one-and-a-half hours only from June 1.

He said that water would be supplied to all wards for the same duration. He wanted people to use water carefully.

He said that the water from Polavaram would be released through Godavari canals. He wanted people to cooperate and utilize water to limited needs.