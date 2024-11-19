Live
- Muzarai dept to evict encroachments of temple lands
- CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates 27th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit
- India can and will play better, says Manolo Marquez after draw against Malaysia
- Top 4 Men’s Grooming Platforms Revolutionizing Self-Care in India
- 58% cut in NABARD funds from ₹5,600 cr to ₹2,340 cr for state
- YS Sunitha visits AP assembly, seeks update on probe in YS Viveka's murder case
- Bengaluru traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 7.62 lakh in just 5 hours
- India, Italy reaffirm commitment to advance strategic partnership as PM Modi, Meloni meet in Rio
- 78 NGOs call for climate finance for transition to regenerative farming at COP29
- Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms
Just In
Water supply blocked to farmlands
This is a live example of violation of rules which are reached at peak stage by the sand mafia in the district.
Srikakulam: This is a live example of violation of rules which are reached at peak stage by the sand mafia in the district.
The mafia laid a road with clay and gravel across the open head channel (main water supply canal) at Suravaram village in Jalumuru mandal.
The sand mafia is utilising the road across the channel for shifting of sand from Vamsadhara river through tractors.
Previously, the State government invested about Rs 3 crore funds for removing silt and clearance of the jungles in the open head channel.
But due to the clay and gravel road laid across the channel, water supply was blocked to the agricultural fields in Suravaram, Dampaka, Thimadam, Makivalasa and surrounding villages in Jalumuru mandal in Narasannapeta Assembly constituency.
There have been allegations that the sand mafia excavated sand from Vamsadhara river with the active connivance of the officials of the police, revenue, mines and geology departments and leaders of political parties.
On the issue, local farmers have registered grievances with the officials of the revenue and irrigation departments. But illegal sand mining is rampant in the area. The road across the head channel is being used to transport the sand.
On the issue, farmers registered complaints with the District Collector during the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) in Srikakulam under the leadership of Gutla Dharma Rao and others. On receiving the complaint, the Collector expressed his ire on the officials concerned.