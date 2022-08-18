We don't recognise US lab, says CID addl DIG P V Sunil Kumar

Vijayawada: Additional DGP, CID, P V Sunil Kumar said that there was no truth in the news being circulated in social media that an American agency Eclipse Forensics certified the videos being circulated in social media as original.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat here on Thursday, the CID additional DGP said that when he wrote to Eclipse Forensics on the genuineness of the certificate, Jim Staffor of the agency sent the original certificates through mail.

He said that the agency made it clear that it did not issue any certificate on the authenticity of the video. He said Anantapur SP Fakirappa made it clear that it was difficult to declare whether the video is original or fake. Sunil Kumar said that Eclipse Forensics of America is a private institution having no official recognition.

He said cases under Section 67 of Information Technology Act were registered and action will be taken against one Potina Prasad and others who circulated the video in social media. He said a third person recorded the conversation of two people through mobile video and circulated it in social media.