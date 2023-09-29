We have faith in the courts, and will get justice: Former Minister Narayana

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former minister P. Narayana criticized that the YSRCP government could not bear to see the support of the Telugu Desam Party in all parts of the state and filed illegal cases against the party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and sent him to jail. However, he expressed confidence that they have full faith in the courts and that justice will be done in the court. On Friday afternoon, he met Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and spoke for a while to the media outside the prison.

Narayana said that Chandrababu Naidu had with stable mind and was brave. He said that Chandrababu told him to convey his deep condolences to the media over the demise of agronomist Swaminathan. "He expressed his gratitude to the leaders of all parties and prominent people of various fields who supported the Telugu Desam Party and the people of AP by making a fuss over his illegal arrest," Narayana said. He added that the party leaders and workers have been directed by Naidu to continue the struggle peacefully with the people.

Narayana said that Chandrababu's thinking is always about the people and their welfare. In view of the inclusion of Nara Lokesh's name in the Inner Ring Road case, the court ordered the CID to issue 41A notices to him, as a positive development, he felt. Support for TDP among the people will increase due to the government's repressive measures. He said everyone knows that the reason behind the arrest of Chandrababu six months before the elections is a political vendetta.

He said that no one in the state is satisfied under the rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Narayana ruled out the government's allegation that he had benefited from the Inner Ring Road Project. He confirms the entire land he purchased in 2001 was included in the construction of the ring road and its value was Rs.7 crore. CRDA itself informed this matter, he said. He also clarified that the location of his relative's plots is six to seven kilometers away from the Ring Road.

He said there is no confusion about the TDP and Jana Sena alliance. Pawan Kalyan has already made a clear statement. Narayana said that coordination committees will be formed and the two parties will move forward together.