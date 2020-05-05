We have increased liquor prices to control alcohol consumption: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that his government is committed to a step-by-step ban on alcohol. He disclosed that the Liquor prices had been increased drastically to discourage drinking as part of alcohol control and warned of stringent actions against smuggling liquor. CM Jagan held a video conference with collectors and SPs on Tuesday. He described the steps being taken to ban alcohol.

He said that the government has decided to increase prices by 75 per cent and reduce the number of liquor stores by another 13%. He recalled that his government had cancelled 43,000 belt shops since coming power and restricting the shops from 11 am to 8 pm. "We have taken this 75 per cent increase decision, which would impede the smuggling of illicit liquor from neighbouring states, as well as counterfeit liquor production in the state," Jagan said.

"The responsibility to curtail the flow of liquor from other state vests in with the SPs for which we have put in a special police officer; Liquor, sand collectors and SPs need to pay close attention as the excise staff cannot completely control the liquor smuggling," CM Jagan asserted. He further said that they had urged collectors and SPs not to be obligatory under any circumstances and directed that sand mafia should not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said he would self-monitor these items carefully.