We will fight for sugarcane farmers' problems: Rao Venkaiah

Vice-President of All India Kisan Sabha Rao Venkaiah said that the issue of sugarcane farmers would be fought without compromise. AP Sugarcane Farmers Association held its first convention on Wednesday in the town's Sriprakash Vidyaniketan. Speaking as the chief guest, he said that the central and state governments were not taking farmers seriously. He explained that over 14 crore farmers across the country have bank accounts and only 8 crore of them have got the cash deposited in the accounts.

Others questioned whether they were eligible for cash. He said that 250 farmer associations have been campaigning on farmer issues. Already, there are struggles for supply of quality seeds. He said that the injustice of farmers is due to the actions of the central and state governments.

The sugarcane farmers were assured of help from government. The Raithu Bharosa Scheme had not prevented farmers from financial difficulties. "In the past, Chandrababu Naidu has failed to declare the loan debt, " farmers association asserted.