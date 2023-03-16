Weather alert: AP to receive rain for three days amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal

Andhra Pradesh has received a heavy rain alert due to the surface circulation formed at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Bangladesh, neighbouring areas of northern coastal Andhra Pradesh to Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha and the trough from north interior Tamil Nadu to Konkan extending from south Tamil Nadu to north Konkan over the coast, interior Karnataka and Goa.



The Meteorological Department has forecasted the light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at many places along with gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 km per hour in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam on Thursday and Friday and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places on Saturday.



It is predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in South Coastal Andhra on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On the other hand, light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected in parts of Rayalaseema for next three days.