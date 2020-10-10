Weather alert for Andhra as low pressure to intensify into depression

Visakhapatnam: The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has issued an alert for squally conditions and light to heavy rainfall in most places for the next three days, owing to the likelihood of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression.

"Squally wind speeds reaching up to 40 to 50 km and gusts up to 60 km are likely over the central Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts," said an official.

Similarly, the Bay of Bengal sea will be rough in general and very rough over the west-central and adjoining north-west and southwestern parts on Sunday and Monday.

The cyclone warning centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days.

Fishermen out in the sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coasts.

"A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood in the early morning of Friday. It lay over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday morning," he said.

According to the cyclone centre, the low pressure is very likely to move west and north-westwards to intensify into depression over the central Bay of Bengal by Saturday.

"Further moving west - northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning," said the official.

Under the influence of this weather system, adverse weather has been forecast over coastal AP and Yanam from Saturday to Monday.