Weather Alert: Heavy rains forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced that a severe low-pressure area is persisting over the northwest and central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move westwards, intensifying into a depression within hours and likely making landfall along the central coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh by Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, with widespread showers expected in coastal districts within the next 24 hours.

The department has issued an orange alert for the following districts: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Eluru, NTR, and Prakasam.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for Kakinada, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts.

For Saturday, a yellow alert will be in effect for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Alluri, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur.

The Meteorological Department has warned of gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, with possible gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour along the coast. Fishermen are advised against venturing out to sea, and a third-level danger warning has been issued for all ports along the coast, excluding Krishnapatnam.