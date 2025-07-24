  • Menu
Weather Alert: Low Pressure System Expected to Bring Heavy Rains in AP

A low pressure area has developed over the northern Bay of Bengal and is forecast to strengthen within the next 24 hours, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

The officials have indicated that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards north Odisha and West Bengal over the next 48 hours.

In light of this development, moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh, while coastal regions are expected to experience moderate rain.

The authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions.

