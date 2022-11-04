Weather alert: Rains to continue for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

The Amaravati meteorological department said that the rains, which are occurring would continue for another 2 days. It has been revealed that there is a chance of showers due to easterly winds blowing in lower tropo zone in AP and Yanam.



According to weather report, light to moderate rains are possible at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at one or two places in south Coastal Andhra for next two days

On the other hand, light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at one or two places in Rayalaseema and light to moderate rains at one or two places on Sunday respectively.