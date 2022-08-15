Weather dept. predicts heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for next 48 hours

The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings to the people of Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. It has been revealed that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the next 48 hours.



The weather department explained that Visakhapatnam will receive light to moderate rains while North coastal Andhra, Rajahmundry and Eluru are likely to experience heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Kukkunur and Veleru Padu of Eluru district are still stuck in water blockade. The people of these two villages have been taking shelter in the resettlement centers for the last two weeks.

Amid heavy rains, the irrigation projects under Krishna river flooded. Heavy flood continues for Srisailam project and ten gates of the project were lifted.