Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains in next three days

Andhra Pradesh Weather report: The southwest monsoon are said to be favourable compared to the last year and the people and the farmers are happy over the incessant rains as it is the beginning of the Kharif season. However, meteorological officials have warned that there is a possibility of rains in the Telugu states due to low pressure area.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for another three days. The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rains across the state as low pressure is likely to form on August 4 in the northern Bay of Bengal along with the surface periodic trough. The weather conditions in the North Coastal Andhra and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema areas during the next three days.

Light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are likely in some parts of the North Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh respectively. On the other hand, agriculture officials said the sowing of seeds would be completed in next two to three days. It is calculated that if this situation continues till the end of Kharif, AP will achieve an irreversible yield. The Meteorological Department official Rajarao advised people to be vigilant as the thundershowers are expected in many parts of the state today and tomorrow due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.