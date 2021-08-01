Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive rain for next three days with effect of westerly winds

Andhra Pradesh weather report: Amaravati Meteorological Department officials said that the Westerly winds were blowing in the state of Andhra Pradesh and forecasted that the weather in the state would remain cool for the next three days. It is also predicted that there could be moderate rains for three days.



Authorities have released a report on the weather conditions for the next three days. According to this, rain is expected in the northern coastal and Yanam areas. It said light showers are likely in one or two places in the northern coastal belt today and tomorrow.



The weather department officials forecasted light to moderate rain in southern coastal Andhra and many parts of Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday. People in rain-prone areas are advised to be alert and shelter in safe areas as there is a chance of thunderstorms in many places.