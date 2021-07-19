Weather report: Heavy rain predicted for next two days in South coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The Meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the south coastal and Rayalaseema areas on Monday and Tuesday with 40 km per hour along the coast. It warned that the sea would be turbulent and therefore fishermen should be vigilant not to go hunting on the 20th and 21st of this month.



On the other hand, it has been revealed that there is a possibility of low pressure in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on the 21st of this month due to the effect of the surface trough and likely to move towards Odisha if it strengthens and becomes a deep depression. Light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected along the coast and in Rayalaseema for the next three days, Meteorological Department officials said.

It has been raining heavily across the state since Saturday night. Many parts of the Anantapur district have been inundated by rains. For the first time in the history of the district, Kadiri recorded a maximum of 23 cm. Heavy rains lashed the towns of Penukonda and Hindupuram. The rainfall of 10.04 cm in Lepakshi, 9 cm in NP Kunta, 8.52 cm in Amadguru, and 8 cm in Chilamathur was recorded.



Heavy rains flooded the Qadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Kadiri. Traffic to Kadiri, Hindupuram, and Bangalore was disrupted as the main road near Odi pond was cut off. At Puttaparthi, the Chitravati and Kushavathi rivers are overflown. Meanwhile, 3 to 6 cm of rain was recorded in most parts of the Kurnool and Vizag districts. The situation will continue for another two days, Meteorological Department officials said.