Weather report: Heavy rains to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday

A low-pressure area formed on Saturday in the northwestern Bay of Bengal near the southern Odisha-north coastal Andhra and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. In addition, the surface periodicity continues at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. On the other hand, the low-pressure area extends 0.9 km above sea level to the eastern central Bay of Bengal and extends towards the AP. Hence, the meteorological office said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state for the next two days, and scattered showers are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, YSR Kadapa, and Kurnool districts on Sunday. Light to moderate rains is expected in other parts.



On the other hand, heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts along the north coastal Andhra on Monday and the rest of the region is likely to receive light rains. Strong winds are expected to blow with a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour along the coast on Sunday.



The Meteorological department officials have warned that the coast will become turbulent and fishermen were advised not to enter into the sea for the next 48 hours. The state has received heavy rains in the last 24 hours recording 6.7 cm in Yalamanchili, 5.9 cm in Nagayalanka, 5.3 cm in Anakapalli, 5.2 cm in Kashinkota, 4.6 cm in Paravada, 4.3 cm in Tavanampally and Bellamkonda, 4.1 cm in Nandigama, and Tadikonda and 3.9 cm in Chittoor.



Bagadi Appanna (60), a farmer from Vinjampad, Harishchandrapuram panchayat in Kotabommili mandal of Srikakulam district, died in an accident at Garibulagedda near the village. Appanna who went to the farm on Friday evening, was swept away by a sudden increase in flow as he was returning down the ridge just before dark. The family members carried out search operations as the father did not come home at night, however, father's body was last found near Godavaripeta on Saturday.