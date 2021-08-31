Weather report: Rain to continue further in Andhra Pradesh as southwest monsoon strengthened

Andhra Pradesh weather report: The incessant rains are continuing across the state due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and associated surface periodicity. It has been reported heavy rains in 12 districts on Monday. The statewide average rainfall was recorded at 1.6 mm with twin Godavari districts received uninterrupted rains in many places. The average rainfall of 5 cm 2as reported in Vizianagaram followed by 4.2 mm in Srikakulam district, 4.2 mm in West Godavari, 3.2 mm in East Godavari, 3 mm in Visakhapatnam, 1.9 mm in Guntur, and 1.4 mm in Krishna. Kadapa district alone did not receive any rainfall.



Meanwhile, Palakollu in West Godavari district received the maximum rainfall of 73.5 mm and 66 in Narsapuram, 65.5 mm in East Godavari district Malikipuram, 45 mm in Salur in Vizianagaram district, 39.8 mm in East Godavari district, 36.3 mm in Korukonda, 36.5 mm in Sakhinetipalli, 33.5 mm in Mekavaripalem in Visakhapatnam district, 33 mm in Penumantra in West Godavari district and 32.5 mm in Chintoor in East Godavari district.

The Meteorological Office has forecast similar rains for the next two days. North Coastal Andhra and twin Godavari districts will receive heavy rainfall over the rest of the state as the southwest monsoon strengthened.

The depression formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal is concentrated in southern Chhattisgarh and its environs. The associated surface periodicity is 4.5 km above sea level. The monsoon basin, which is associated with low pressure is continued through Shivpuri, Chhattisgarh, and Visakhapatnam to the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Office has forecasted light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers along the coast and in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow. Heavy showers are expected in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts today.