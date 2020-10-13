Weather update: Deep depression formed in Bay of Bengal crosses the coast near Kakinada

A deep depression formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal has hit the coast on Tuesday morning between Visakhapatnam and Narsapur, above Kakinada and moving towards the coast at a speed of six kilometres per hour. The meteorological department said it touched the coast at down near Kakinada. Authorities said that it will take some time for the cyclone to fully cross the coast. After crossing the coast, it is expected that it would form into a low-pressure area. Meanwhile, officials said another cyclone is likely to form on the 15th of this month.

The epicentre was reported below the coast, however, no tsunami alert was issued. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected from Vizianagaram in north coastal Andhra to Prakasam district. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected at Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts while Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will receive moderate to heavy rains, officials said.

There is a possibility of low-lying areas being inundated and people should move to safer areas in advance. People are being alerted by monitoring from time to time and control rooms have been set up in areas affected by the cyclone.

The deep depression is monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. As per radar imageries the rain bands lie along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts.