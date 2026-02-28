Weather Update: Dry Conditions Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has led to varied weather conditions across the Telugu states. Over the past three days, light to moderate rainfall has been observed. The Meteorological Department has now issued an update on the upcoming weather patterns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attributing changes to the influence of a trough. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre reports that this trough, which extends from Tamil Nadu to Marathwada and Karnataka through the Rayalaseema region at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level, continues to affect the weather. Southeast and southwest winds are prevailing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Forecasts for the next three days indicate dry weather across most parts of Andhra Pradesh. The North Coast, including Yanam, is expected to experience dry conditions on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The South Coast is forecast to remain dry on Saturday and Sunday, with fog possibly developing at one or two places on Sunday. Monday is also likely to see dry weather in this region. In Rayalaseema, dry conditions are expected to persist throughout Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted that the minimum temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal over the next three days. However, maximum temperatures in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are not expected to see any significant change over the next four days.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has indicated that low-level winds from the southeast are prevailing across the state. These winds are expected to maintain dry weather conditions throughout the region in the coming days.