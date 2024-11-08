Weather update: Light to Moderate Rains Expected in Telugu States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for light to moderate rains across the Telugu states today and tomorrow, attributed to a low-pressure system forming in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The meteorological center has confirmed that surface circulation is still ongoing in the south-central Bay of Bengal, which is contributing to the rainy conditions.

Districts in Andhra Pradesh such as Bapatla, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Nandyala are anticipated to experience these light to moderate showers throughout the day.

In an interesting turn, heavy rainfall has already been recorded in the region this year, with the exception of August. Meteorological officials noted that rainfall levels have consistently surpassed predictions in earlier months. Notably, October saw the formation of three depressions in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in considerable precipitation over the Telugu states.

Regarding Telangana specifically, officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Center have indicated that while heavy rains are not expected today, light rain is likely to occur in several areas.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted the formation of another low-pressure system in the Southwest Bay of Bengal by this evening or tomorrow, which may lead to heavy rainfall in neighboring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Between November 7 and 11, moderate to heavy rains are predicted as a result of this impending weather system, suggesting that the Telugu states could also see above-normal rainfall during this period.