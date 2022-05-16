Weather update: North coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema to receive rains amid surface periodicity

The meteorological department said the southwest monsoon is likely to extend to the southern Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the adjoining southeastern Bay of Bengal.



Meanwhile, Surface periodicity in the northern coastal areas extended to 2.1 km and 5.8 km above sea level and light to moderate showers or thundershowers are likely in some parts of the North Coast on Monday as the surface periodicity bends towards the southwest as it rises.



The weather department forecasted thunderstorms in one or two places along with light to moderate rains in one or two places on Tuesday.



Light to moderate showers or thundershowers will develop at several places along the south Coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday, the Met office said.