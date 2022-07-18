Weather update: Rain forecasted for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of rains in Andhra Pradesh for two days. It clarified that there will be light to moderate rains today. There are chances of rains with thunder and lightning in many places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monsoon trough is currently extending over Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Northeast Vidarbha, surrounding areas, Raipur, Paradeep and extending southeastward to east-central Bay of Bengal up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

It revealed that southwest and west winds will blow in the lower tropho area of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.