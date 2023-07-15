Live
Weather update: Rains predicted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh for three days
The meteorological department has said that the surface circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal has further weakened and is currently continuing in North Coastal Andhra and its adjoining areas. Due to this effect, the weather department has predicted moderate rains in many parts of the state along with scattered showers. Moreover, it is estimated that there is a possibility of low pressure in the next two days.
Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Agency said that light to moderate rains are expected at one or two places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts on Saturday. Also, heavy rains are expected in Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Yanam areas.
On the other hand, the highest rainfall was recorded in Chintoor of Alluri Seetharamaraju district with 6.4 cm followed by 6.2 cm in Peddapuram of Kakinada district, 3.3 in Pattipadu of Kakinada district, 2.9 in Koyyalagudem of Eluru district, 2.8 in Yarragondapalem of Prakasam district, 2.4 in Polavaram of Eluru district and 2.1 cm in Bhimadolu of Eluru district. As far as Rayalaseema is concerned, 5.6 cm of rain was recorded in Palasamudrum of Chittoor district and 2.6 cm in Nagari of Tirupati district.