Week-long Janmashtami celebrations from today

Rajamahendravaram: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Rajamahendravaram is all set to grandly celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival from August 9th to 16th.

ISKCON management committee representatives announced that all preparations are in place for the week-long festivities.

They invited everyone to visit the temple at Gowtama Ghat and receive blessings and Prasad. Speaking at a press conference, ISKCON Temple Management Committee members Ravindra Chaitanya and Hema Nimai Das outlined the daily schedule. Each evening from 4 pm, there will be Vishwa Shanti Yagnam, Vahana Sevas, discourses on Sri Krishna’s Leelas, Unjala Seva and various cultural programmes.

On August 16th, the day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, a special Yagna Seva will be performed at 9 am. At 1 pm, the District Collector, SP, and other dignitaries will present prizes to students who won various competitions organised by ISKCON.

The ‘Utti Utsavam’ will be held at 3 pm, followed by ‘Teppotsavam’ at 6 pm, and the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ for Radha Krishna at 10 pm.

On August 17th, to mark the birth anniversary of ISKCON founder-acharya Srila Prabhupada, an ‘Abhishekam’ and special discourse will be held at 11 am. On this day, free Anna Prasadam distribution will also be available for all devotees from 9 am onwards.

Other participants in the press conference included Srihari Karunadas and Krishna Venkatesh.