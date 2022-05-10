Welfare benefits to poor top govt agenda, says Minister Taneti Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said the objective of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government is to extend the benefits of development to every poor family.

The Minister was the chief guest at a programme held to felicitate volunteers at Unagatla village in Chagallu mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that a total of Rs 12.70 crore was given to Unagatla village for the development activities. A total of 32 lakh houses are being constructed in the State for the homeless, she added.

Minister Vanitha laid foundation for the construction of village secretariat building. She informed that under zero interest scheme, a subsidy of Rs 45.51 crore was credited directly into the bank accounts of 4,596 women groups in East Godavari district. The Minister asked the village and ward volunteers to act as a bridge between the people and the government in delivering welfare schemes to the doorsteps of people.

She said the services of volunteers would be recognised.