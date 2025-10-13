Welfare, development govt goals: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Welfare and development of people remain the primary goals of the coalition government, said Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha.

She asserted that the government is committed to the upliftment of backward communities and is taking several steps to ensure equal opportunities in education, employment, and healthcare sectors. As part of her visit to East Godavari district on Sunday, she participated in various programmes in Kovvur constituency. She inspected the BC Boys Hostel and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (MJP) Gurukula School at Vadapalli village, and had lunch with the students there.

She interacted with the students to learn about the implementation of the midday meal scheme and whether the food was being served as per the prescribed menu.

The minister also interacted with parents of the students and gathered their feedback. She said the government has been taking people’s opinions through the IVRS system to improve citizen services. Women expressed happiness over the welfare measures like the free bus travel scheme, which has been benefiting them significantly.

Savitha said that to ensure the safety and health of students, CCTV cameras, mineral water plants, and inverters are being installed in all hostels and schools. She directed officials to conduct weekly medical check-ups for students and to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings and toilets.

She added that coin box phones have been installed to help students communicate with their parents. A permanent building for the Gurukulam will soon be constructed, she informed.

Later, the minister handed over CM Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 4,50,500 to ten beneficiaries from Chagallu and Tallapudi mandals at a programme held in Kovvur.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government has been swiftly implementing welfare and development programmes that meet the expectations and aspirations of the people.

He said timely financial assistance is being extended to distressed families through the CMRF. Gowda Corporation Chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, RDO Rani Sushmitha, BC Welfare Officer B Shashank, and Principal V Anand Raj also took part in the programme.