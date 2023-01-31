Welfare schemes to all without party bias, claims Minister

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that they are providing welfare schemes at the doorsteps of all the beneficiaries without party bias. He participated in 'Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabuthvam; programme in Guduru mandal of Krishna District on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that there would be no party feelings after elections. They were sanctioning all schemes irrespective of caste, creed and parties.

He further informed that they have brought drastic reforms in the Medical and Health and Education sector by implementing Nadu-Nedu.

The Minister stated that many schools were given a facelift with needful amenities. He claimed that they implemented over 98.4 per cent election promises and made it clear that they were developing Pedana constituency in all aspects.