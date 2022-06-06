Welfare schemes will bring CM to power again: Bhumana

Tirupati : City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the slew of welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alone bring the YSRCP to the power again.

As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, the MLA along with his son and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy went to door-to-door at Akkarampalli area in fifth division on Sunday and asked the locals about their response on the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

The people in the area expressed their immense satisfaction over the implementation of the schemes. Speaking to media, he said the people in all the areas were hailing Jagan Mohan Reddy for his vision on eradicating the poverty in the state and predicted that Jagan will be the CM for another 30 years.

Earlier, the women in the area welcomed the MLA and his son with Harathi.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and others were present.