West Godavari admin donates Rs 1.17 cr to CMRF

Undavalli: West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani handed over a cheque for Rs 1,17,75,351 towards the flood relief programme to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office here on Friday.

Recalling the relief programmes undertaken by the West Godavari administration, the Collector elaborated on the distribution of food to the flood victims worth several lakhs of rupees with the cooperation of social service organisations, industrialists, educational institutions and people.

She said that the administration had collected donations from all sections.

The Collector also informed the Chief Minister the welfare and development programmes undertaken in the district.

The donations included Rs 25 lakh from BV Raju Foundation of Bhimavaram, Rs 11.76 lakh from the private educational institutions association, Rs 7.71 lakh from revenue employees, Rs 6.05 lakh from cooperative societies, Rs 5 lakh each from Swami Vivekananda Seva Samithi, Military Association, Gopikrishna Infrastructure, Bhimavaram Hospitals and others. An 80-year-old Datla Paripurnavati of Gollakoderu personally met the District Collector and handed over Rs 10,000 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.