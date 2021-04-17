Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari Collector transferred, posted as Andhra CM's Additional Secretary

West Godavari Collector transferred, posted as Andhra CMs Additional Secretary
x

West Godavari Collector transferred, posted as Andhra CM's Additional Secretary

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred West Godavari District Collector Mutyala Raju Revu and posted him as the Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred West Godavari District Collector Mutyala Raju Revu and posted him as the Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Mutyala Raju Revu, West Godavari District Collector and District Magistrate is transferred and posted as the Additional Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister," said Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Revu belongs to the 2007 batch of the Indian Administrative Service.

In his place, Das said the 2009 batch IAS official, Kartikeya Misra, has been posted as the Collector of West Godavari district.

Misra would move to the district from his current role of Special Secretary to the Andhra government for resources mobilisation and institutional finance in the Finance Department.

Likewise, 1999 batch IAS officer N. Gulzar, Secretary to the state government in the Finance Department, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X