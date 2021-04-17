West Godavari Collector transferred, posted as Andhra CM's Additional Secretary

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred West Godavari District Collector Mutyala Raju Revu and posted him as the Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Mutyala Raju Revu, West Godavari District Collector and District Magistrate is transferred and posted as the Additional Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister," said Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Revu belongs to the 2007 batch of the Indian Administrative Service.

In his place, Das said the 2009 batch IAS official, Kartikeya Misra, has been posted as the Collector of West Godavari district.

Misra would move to the district from his current role of Special Secretary to the Andhra government for resources mobilisation and institutional finance in the Finance Department.

Likewise, 1999 batch IAS officer N. Gulzar, Secretary to the state government in the Finance Department, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation.