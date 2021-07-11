West Godavari: Students exhorted to hone interview skills

Narsapuram (West Godavari): Learning interview techniques is very important for students for career development, said Prof BN Singh of Allahabad University, Lucknow, while releasing the book 'HR Interview Technique and HR Concepts' at Sri Yarramilli Narayanamurthy College here on Sunday.

Prof Singh said that this book is beneficial for the learners to enhance their interview skills. Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Joint Secretary of the University Grants Commission who participated in the function, said that it has initiated the process to integrate the universal management practice with the Indian Managerial practices. "In this book, the letters A to Z indicate different forms HR Management concepts which are useful for all students. This book is useful for HR Professionals and corporate executives for managing workforce more effectively," he said.

Secretary and Correspondent of Sri Yarramilli Narayanamurthy College Dr Chinamilli Satyanarayana Rao complemented the authors Dr Gandham Sri Rama Krishna, Dr NGS Prasad and G Samuel Mores for their creative thinking which is essential for modern management.

The book was published by Vrinda Publishing House, Hyderabad.

Regional joint director of College Education Dr C Krishna, Prof P Suresh Varma of Adikavi Nannaya University, Governing Body members Dr A Rama Satish, Dr M Koteswararao and CVV Satyanarayana Murthy, Principal Dr APV Appa Rao, Director of the PG Centre Prof N Chinta Rao, Vice-Principal B Venkata Ratnam, head of MBA department Dr R Pardhasaradhi also participated and greeted the book authors.