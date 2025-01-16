WhatsApp governance in Andhra from Jan 18

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative -- WhatsApp governance – to provide hassle-free access to over 150 public services from January 18.

This initiative aims to streamline services such as Aadhaar, caste, birth certificates, and land documents like adangals, enabling citizens to obtain essential documents directly through their mobile phones. This move is set to reduce the dependency on physical visits to government offices, enhancing convenience and efficiency in public service delivery.

In a move to bolster industrial growth, Naidu announced the establishment of an innovation hub on a 10-acre site near Tirupati-Renigunta. Inspired by industrialist Ratan Tata, this hub will focus on fostering entrepreneurship and industrial development.

Naidu emphasized the 'One Family - One Entrepreneur' policy, encouraging every family to integrate artificial intelligence and technological innovations, thereby empowering youth and driving economic growth.

Addressing demographic concerns, Naidu pointed out the declining fertility rates and stressed the need to encourage larger families to sustain demographic growth. He termed this a global issue resulting from incentivized family planning policies, calling it a wake-up call for long-term sustainability.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several welfare schemes like increased pensions aimed at inclusive development. Naidu announced plans to expand the Anna Canteens initiative by establishing at least one canteen in every constituency. These canteens, currently 199 in number, provide affordable meals at Rs 5 for the underprivileged.

In terms of financial support, Naidu revealed the disbursement of Rs 6,700 crore to clear pending dues for employees, police, and small contractors as a festive gesture. Additionally, Rs 996 crore was allocated to Polavaram project evacuees, and Rs 125 crore was released under the CM Relief Fund.

He also detailed the swift release of Rs 6,655 crore to farmers within 24 hours of purchasing 4.56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and the clearance of Rs 1,600 crore in old dues, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector.

Reflecting on the state’s rapid development, Naidu noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, foundation stones and inaugurations for projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore were laid, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s progress.

Emphasizing collective prosperity, Naidu urged successful individuals to support their communities, underscoring the belief that societal progress is achieved when everyone thrives. Despite facing criticism from the YSRCP, Naidu affirmed his government’s focus on delivering justice and development for all sections of society.