Follow road safety rules strictly

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar called on the public to strictly follow road safety rules.

Along with MP D Prasad Rao, he flagged off the rally here on Wednesday, held as part of 37th National Road Safety Month, from January 1 with the theme ‘Safety through Training, Change through Technology’.

The Collector said that all departments including police, R&B, Panchayat Raj, municipal, health, and national highways must coordinate to ensure success of the programme launched by the Central government. Awareness programmes will be conducted and cases will be registered against traffic rule violators this month, he added.

MP D Prasad Rao warned that driving licenses of those driving under alcohol influence will be suspended for three months.