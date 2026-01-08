APTDC to run special bus tours for Festival

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will operate special bus package tours from Tirupati on January 10 and 11 in connection with Flamingo Festival.

APTDC Tirupati Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao said the tours are being arranged to help tourists enjoy Flamingo Festival and nearby tourist attractions in a single-day trip. It will be a good opportunity for nature lovers and families to witness the migratory flamingos and explore important tourist spots in the region.

The buses will depart from Tirupati at 8 am and return by 7 pm. The package tour will cover Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Atakanithippa, Sullurupeta Flamingo Festival Centre along with Sri Chengalamma Temple, Sri City, and BV Palem.

The tour cost is Rs 550 per person. The amount includes non-AC bus transportation and guide services. Tourists can board the buses from Srinivasam (TTD) and Vishnunivasam (TTD) in Tirupati. For more details and bookings, interested persons can contact 08772-289123 or 9848007033.