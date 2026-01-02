Wheat flour @ Rs 20 in ration shops

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Thursday launched the sale of wheat flour packets at Rs 20 per kg through ration shops in Bhimavaram, as part of a pilot project being implemented by the State government at district headquarters.

The programme was held at the Union Minister’s camp office, where the distribution process was formally inaugurated. Under the scheme, quality wheat flour will be supplied along with rice and sugar to 33,363 ration cardholders falling under the limits of 49 ration shops in the town during January.

District Collector C Nagarani, Joint Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy, Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetty Srinivas, District Civil Supplies Officer N Saroja, and other officials participated in the programme. The Union Minister and others distributed wheat flour packets to beneficiaries on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Srinivasa Varma said the State government had decided to supply quality wheat flour at Rs 20 per kg on an experimental basis from January in all district centres. He said the scheme could be extended to other areas as well, depending on the response from the public.