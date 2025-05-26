‘Whitathon’ cautions people about early signs of retinoblastoma

Visakhapatnam: In a step to build awareness about the early detection of retinoblastoma (eye cancer) in children, a ‘whitathon’ was organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Flagged off from Kalimata temple at Beach Road, the event commemorates the ‘World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week’ observed in the month of May.

Highlighting the importance of spotting early signs of the eye cancer, adjunct ophthalmologist at the GMR Varalakshmi campus Dr. G. Suneetha underlined the need to build awareness about the symptoms of retinoblastoma among the public. “It is important that we educate the public, especially young parents about the symptoms of retinoblastoma. Everyone should be aware that once they notice a white reflex in a child’s eye, they should immediately get it examined by an eye specialist. Early detection and treatment can save the child’s life, eye, and vision,” she emphasised.

Head GMR Varalakshmi campus Dr Virendra Sachdeva exhorted people to spread awareness about the symptoms of retinoblastoma. “If each of us takes the responsibility of building awareness about retinoblastoma with others in our circle, it would make a huge difference,” he suggested. Underprivileged children suffering from retinoblastoma will be treated free of cost with the support of the funds raised from the ‘whitathon’ organised by the LV Prasad Eye Institute. This year, over 450 participants extended support to the cause.

Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, primarily affects children under three years of age. The ophthalmologists caution that signs like squint, white reflex, red eyes, swollen eyelids and enlarged eyes should not be neglected and consult a trained ophthalmologist as soon as they spot the symptoms.