Wife along with boyfriend killed husband in Visakhapatnam, arrested

A wife along with her boyfriend killed her husband in Visakhapatnam for obstructing her extramarital relationship and cremated the body and tried to convince her relatives that he had left with another woman. However When the police entered the scene, the real matter came out, which is a murder.

According to the details given by the victim Paidiraju's family members, villagers and the police, the couple Gurappa and Polamma from Walandpet have five sons and one daughter. After the death of her husband, Polamma sold beetroots in Tagarapuvalasa market and supported the children. There is a G+2 house in Walandpet.

The third son, Paidiraju and Jyoti, are staying on the first floor with their two children. Paidiraju (34) supports his family by doing tiles work. Jyoti studied till eighth standard. Jyoti had an extra-marital relationship with Nukaraju alias Srinivasa Rao of Visakhapatnam's Appughar area. On the night of last December 29, Paidiraju was murdered in his house. The preliminary investigation of the police revealed that Jyoti and Nukaraju committed the murder. It is reported that Nukaraju's cousin Bhuloka helped them. The police under the direction of Bhimili CI K. Lakshmana Murthy are actively investigating this.

It is learned that Jyothi convinced the family members that she got a job at the CBI office in MVP Colony and used to live there in a rented house with her boyfriend Nukaraju. On the night of 29th of last month, she mixed toxic substances in food and fed to Pidiraju. After losing consciousness, he was killed by hitting on the back of the head with a weapon.

At midnight, Nukaraji and his cousin Bhuloka wrapped the body and moved it in a vehicle to the house where they were staying on rent in MVP Colony. They cremated in Pedajalaripet crematorium on 30th. Jyoti Bhimili complained to the police that her husband gone missing from the house on the same night.