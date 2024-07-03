Will achieve gram swaraj by strengthening local bodies, says Deputy CM Pawan

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said gram swaraj will be achieved by strengthening local body institutions and improving village governance. The drinking water problem will be solved in all villages through the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that they would develop the eco-tourism project in Kakinada Hope Island without disturbing the environment and encourage the scientific talent among rural students through science and technology department.

He held a special review with the district officials of panchayat raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment, forests, science and technology departments at the collectorate on Tuesday. District collector Shan Mohan Sagili, Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, MLAs Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Pantham Venkateswara Rao, Jyotula Venkata Apparao, Varupula Satyaprabha, ZP chairman Vipparthi Venugopalarao, SP S Satish Kumar participated in the review.

The collector and officials of various departments reported about budget allocations, works undertaken and funds required for completion. ZP CEO A Sriramchandra Murthy said that 472 works were undertaken with the General Funds and 15th Finance Commission. He said that 281 works were completed at a cost of Rs 121 crore and Rs 91.77 crore was required for the remaining 191 works. The Deputy CM said that most of the works undertaken were roads, drains, building works and diverting tie-up funds earmarked for drinking water and sanitation to construction works, causing problems like diarrhoea in the villages and colonies.

For the period 2019-2021, AP Mineral Development Corporation collected about Rs 101 crore of sand seigniorage in the district, and Rs 16.41 crore was not deposited to the ZP, mandal parishad and panchayats.

Superintending engineer, rural water supply, N V Satyanarayana explained that 3,384 hand pumps, 20 CPW schemes, 551 PWS schemes and 214 MPWS schemes are being maintained in 667 habitations in 385 panchayats. He said that Rs.16.83 crore per year is required.

Officials said that 18.68 per cent of the area of 565 square km is covered by forests, and funds of Rs 9.92 crore have been allocated for forest conservation. The Deputy Chief Minister suggested that the local people should be involved in the conservation of forests and the environment.

The Dy CM directed AP State Science and Technology Council member secretary Dr Y Aparna to prepare the science centre established in Rajahmundry for opening. He said that students with scientific curiosity should be encouraged to research the adverse effects of environmental changes and their prevention in the colleges under Adikavi Nannaya University.

Pawan said that the aim is to make the state as an example in environmental pollution control. He directed to creation of an environment ease-of-doing for the industries without disturbing the environment.

Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas said that they had asked the Prime Minister to grant a tourism project under the ‘PRASAD’ scheme and set up a national institute of science and technology in the district. Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao said that the smart city works which had stopped in Kakinada should be resumed and funds should be given for the bridge works which had previously been laid in the Yetimoga area.

Joint collector S Ram Sundar Reddy, DRO Dr D Thippe Naik, Dwama PD A Venkata Lakshmi, DRDA PD K Sriramani, Kakinada commissioner J Venkata Rao and others participated.

Special cell for missing girl cases soon

Kakinada: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said that the Andhra Pradesh government is paying special attention to the safety of girlchildren. He said that steps will be taken to set up a special cell for quick action on the disappearance of girls and he will discuss the matter with the higher police officials.

He spoke to the media after a review with officials at Kakinada collectorate on Tuesday. He said that a woman had recently complained to him that her daughter had disappeared 9 months ago. After ordering an inquiry, the police found within 48 hours that the girl was in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised that the police who solved the case of the missing girl in two days.