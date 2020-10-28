Will AP State Election Commission succeed in holding local polls?

Amaravati: Will the AP State Election Commission be able to hold the elections to the local bodies as per its plans (it is reported that the SEC is of the view that the elections should be held?

The State government is said to be firmly opposed to the move as it harbours no goodwill towards the incumbent SEC, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, as it suspects his 'motives'. The two have fought a bitter legal battle over the removal of the latter from the post unceremoniously after he halted the electoral process in the past 'due to coronavirus'.

Though Nimmagadda could succeed in securing an order to be reinstated, he again approached the High Court complaining against the State government that it was not cooperating with the institution.

It is in this backdrop that the SEC has called for an all-party meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue much to the chagrin of the State government. The YSRCP, in all probability, may not attend the meet. The dispute between the two - the SEC and the State government - is expected to continue further over the day to day affairs too, leave alone the elections, as both doggedly pursue their preferences.

Ensuring compliance by the organisation, with its regulatory, statutory and legal obligations, as well as ensuring its management and staff work towards achieving the organisation's objectives, while working within the ethical and cultural framework defined by the governing body is not an easy job if the State government does not really cooperate.

The government however feels that it would be risky to hold the elections in view of COVID-19 (taking a cue from the SEC itself) for not holding the elections and the SEC could cite Assembly elections in Bihar (just an example) and the by-elections being held in the country now in defence.